First Coast Living

Achieving your body contouring goals (FCL Feb. 27, 2023)

CoolTone® is an FDA-cleared, noninvasive treatment that uses magnetic muscle stimulation to tone, firm, and strengthen muscles.

CoolTone® uses Active Magnetic Pulse™ (AMP™) technology. Magnetic muscle stimulation is designed to induce powerful muscle contractions that the body could not otherwise do on its own. It strengthens muscle fibers in the treated area for stronger, firmer, and a more toned appearance.

For most patients, four to eight treatments are recommended over the course of two to four weeks to reach their body contouring goals and maintenance treatments are recommended. Follow your usual diet and exercise routine to maintain treatment results. 

Visit coolsculpting.com/cooltone for more information.

