AccuWeather forecasts a busy hurricane season

This year another active hurricane season is expected and with warmer than normal ocean temperatures and lower than average wind shear. This means conditions are ripe for more trouble. Last year we were lucky on the First Coast as high pressure steered storms away. This year there may be fewer storms but we may be more in the cross-hairs or closer to bigger impacts due to a change in the steering currents. So take action and take control of what you can so you and your family can have peace of mind no matter what nature decides to do.