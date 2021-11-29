ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" Features Jacksonville Family (FCL Nov. 29, 2021)

Lights! Camera! Christmas! Families all over the country faceoff this week with dazzling two hour shows that will light up our world on ABC from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, November 29th and 30th and again on Thursday, December 2nd. First prize is $50,000 and a fight trophy! The ninth season includes one of our very own favorite displays here in Jacksonville. Yes, the Aldred House on Beauclerc Road. It should be lots of fun and I will be watching it with you!