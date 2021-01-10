A Wonderful Window to the Weekend! (FCL Sep. 30, 2021)

Tropical Trouble stays far away but we will feel Sam's swell with some choppy waters this weekend. So while it looks tranquil on land keep in mind dangerous rip currents and rough seas are with us through Sunday. Surfers the best surf time will be in the morning hours before the onshore wind kicks up in the afternoon. The best beach day will be Sunday as high pressure builds back into the area from the north. Isolated showers will hug the coast but will not last long on Saturday.