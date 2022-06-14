A unique twist on a classic sweet treat (FCL June 14, 2022)

These are so cute and so good! You'll need cake mix, as well as the ingredients on the back of the box (eggs, oil, and water). Mix and preheat the oven to 350°. Line a cupcake pan with foil and poke quarter sized holes to keep the cake cones upright. After placing the cones in the holes, add the batter about half way up the cone. Bake as directed on the back of the box. Let them cool completely before you add the icing. To make it look like ice cream, get a piping tool and create the design of your choice. Don't forget the sprinkles! Bon Appétit!