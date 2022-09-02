A Super Weekend of Weather Stays Mainly Dry! (FCL Feb. 10, 2022)

Our weather pick is Saturday with sunshine to start and clouds to finish with highs near 70 as high pressure holds on for one more day. Sunday is our big game party day but it includes our next cold front! Be ready for a few scattered early morning showers to start but things will dry out in time for kickoff with a fast flow in the atmosphere. Highs will be in the middle 60s but it will cool down by late day. Dress warmly in the evening with chilly breezes as temperatures fall into the 40s.