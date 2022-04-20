Nine out of 10 Americans agree: the nation’s Veterans deserve nothing less than the highest quality health care. Yet, a proposal by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) lowers their standard of care, threatening the lives and safety of Veterans by eliminating physician anesthesiologists from the surgical team and replacing them with nurses. Hear about the proposed change to VA’s standard of anesthesia care. Visit safevacare.org for more information.
A proposed change to VA’s standard of anesthesia care (FCL Apr. 20, 2022)
The American Society of Anesthesiologists is asking Americans to help protect our Veterans. Learn how you can get involved.