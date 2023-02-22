He’s best known as the star and creator of the hit Netflix series, "Magic For Humans" and now he's taking the show on the road. Justin Willman is a magician and comedian who’s mastered the art of turning cynics into believers (or at least getting them to laugh). His live show is simultaneously mind-blowing and hilarious, and will likely keep you up at night wondering how the heck any of it was possible. Visit floridatheatre.com for tickets.
A night of magic and comedy at the Florida Theatre (FCL Feb. 22, 2023)
