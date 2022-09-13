A new way to exercise as parkrun comes to Jacksonville (FCL Sep. 13, 2022)

Volunteers Max Suchy and Michelle Moore get us ready for the first of its kind 5K run/walk. It takes place every Saturday 7:30 a.m. at Ed Austin Regional Park.

What is parkrun? It's a global movement 2,100 cities in 20 countries, 50 events in the USA, Jacksonville is the newest - free weekly 5K community event driven by volunteers - takes place every Saturday morning in parks / open spaces, in Jacksonville's case, Ed Austin Regional Park.

How is parkrun different from other 5K races? It's completely free and entirely organized by volunteers - positive, welcoming and inclusive experience to all ages and paces - timed event, but the results are secondary, there is no time limit and no one finishes last - only need to register once on the parkrun website to get your barcode, bring it along each time (printed or digital).

Who can participate and/or volunteer? Everyone is welcome to come along, whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate. That parkrun now exists in Jacksonville, and all are welcome to participate!

Also that there is a portal website for Jacksonville area runners with important links: www.jax.run including links to Ed Austin Regional parkrun and its Facebook Page. If you are a runner or walker, or know someone who is, or if you have been waiting for that opportunity to get active and do something for your health, parkrun is perfect!