A new way to exercise as parkrun comes to Jacksonville (FCL Sep. 13, 2022)

What is parkrun? It's a global movement 2,100 cities in 20 countries, 50 events in the USA, Jacksonville is the newest - free weekly 5K community event driven by volunteers - takes place every Saturday morning in parks / open spaces, in Jacksonville's case, Ed Austin Regional Park.
How is parkrun different from other 5K races? It's completely free and entirely organized by volunteers - positive, welcoming and inclusive experience to all ages and paces - timed event, but the results are secondary, there is no time limit and no one finishes last - only need to register once on the parkrun website to get your barcode, bring it along each time (printed or digital).
Who can participate and/or volunteer? Everyone is welcome to come along, whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate. That parkrun now exists in Jacksonville, and all are welcome to participate!
Also that there is a portal website for Jacksonville area runners with important links: www.jax.run including links to Ed Austin Regional parkrun and its Facebook Page. If you are a runner or walker, or know someone who is, or if you have been waiting for that opportunity to get active and do something for your health, parkrun is perfect!
MAKE SURE YOU BRING YOUR BARCODE TO PARKRUN, PLEASE - Register on www.parkrun.us