A Milestone Moment: MotorTrend’s 2023 Truck of the Year (FCL Dec. 19, 2022)

Americans love their trucks! In fact, last year the top three best-selling vehicles in the U.S. were all trucks. And now, MotorTrend’s 2023 Truck of the Year marks a milestone moment. Industry insiders predict that the winning model may enter the history books as the vehicle that will make the biggest impact on advancing the truck segment, the automotive industry, and consumer sentiment.
As the leading industry resource, MotorTrend has been recognizing the best of the best in automotive since 1949, and this year’s Truck of the Year announcement is no exception.
