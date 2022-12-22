A holiday weekend that's merry and bright (FCL Dec. 22, 2022)

One of our coldest Christmas blasts of air since the legendary 1989 season comes in with a fury. But no snow or closed bridges this time. We can get to Grandma's house but pack lots of layers, hats, gloves and scarfs.

Temperatures will be about 20 degrees below average not including the wind chill. A wind chill advisory goes into effect by Friday evening through Saturday morning along with hard freeze warnings likely both Friday night and Saturday night with a light freeze once again on Monday morning. If your relatives visiting from the North want warmer weather, no worries. Temperatures will rebound into the 70s New Year's Week. Travel will improve over most of the country by Christmas Day and next week as we finish out 2022.