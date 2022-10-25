A Coastal Twist to Celebrating Fall on Jekyll Island (FCL Oct. 25, 2022)

Kathryn Hearn, Marketing Communications Manager of Jekyll Island is here with a coastal twist on seizing the season including all the big events on Jekyll Island through the end of the year.

31•81: A Commemorative Collection

Discover Jekyll Island’s past, present, and future within the pages of this commemorative collection celebrating the island’s 75th anniversary as Jekyll Island State Park. Journey from the days of the early Native Americans through the Gilded Age and into the modern era through stories of Georgia’s most unique barrier island. Go to http://www.jekyllisland.com/magazine/ for more information.