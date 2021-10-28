Much of the country has had a wild week of weather because finally some colder air combined with a powerful jet stream combined forces. This shake up in the pattern includes our coldest weather since May. The good news is we have beautiful weather for the Florida-Georgia game and comfortable driveway temperatures for parents handing out treats on Sunday night!
A Chilly Spell for Halloween Weekend (FCL Oct. 28, 2021)
Ready or now we have sweater weather in our New South Window Solutions forecast! Bundle up the little ghosts and goblins with lows dropping into the 40s inland.