UnidosUS, the nation’s largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization, has launched a bilingual awareness campaign urging eligible Latinos to enroll or renew their health coverage plan during the 2022 Open Enrollment period under the ACA. Sign up before the January 15th deadline. Visit healthcare.gov or cuidadodesalud.gov for more information.
A bilingual awareness campaign urges eligible Latinos to enroll or renew their health coverage plan (FCL Dec. 2, 2021)
The Senior Project Manager for the Health Policy Project at UnidosUS (formerly National Council of La Raza) discusses eligibility, cost, and timing.