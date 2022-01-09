x
First Coast Living

A Big Need to Feed Northeast Florida (FCL Sep. 1, 2022)

September is Hunger Action Month. Susan King the President & CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida shares many ways we can take action to help feed local families.

Feeding Northeast Florida is the largest, most efficient food bank serving Baker, Bradford, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam, and St. Johns Counties. Hunger Action Month is a time when people all over America stand against hunger. Sharing, volunteering, advocating, fundraising and donating are just a few ideas for taking action this month. $1 provides six meals for our neighbors in need. Visit feedingNEFL.org for more information and feedingnefl.wpengine.com/findfoodnow if you, or someone you know, are in need.

