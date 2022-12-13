75th anniversary of the universal declaration of human rights and the role women had in its creation (FCL Dec. 13, 2022)

Looking at the past is key for the future as well as recognizing and supporting the women human rights defenders who have and are continuing to shape a better world. Through the ‘Speak Truth to Power’ human rights education program, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) works with teachers and schools across the country to provide curriculums that equips the next generation with the concrete knowledge and skills they need to advance human rights. Visit rfkhumanrights.org for more information.