4-H Fun at the Jacksonville Fair (FCL Oct. 20, 2021)

Kelsey Cook of UF/IFAS gets us ready for the Jacksonville Fair and explains why it more than just rides and funnel cakes.

The Jacksonville Fair runs from November 4th-14th and don't forget to head out to the barn for 4-H animal encounters to go along with the animal shows and pig races! It's all about a lot of fun and educating, enlightening, and informing folks on the First Coast about science, the arts, agriculture and horticulture. Go to jacksonvillefair.com for more information. 

