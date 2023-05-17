3rd Annual As If! The 90'S Fest Ready to Rock St. Augustine (FCL May 17, 2023)

Double headliners Vanilla Ice + Spin Doctors to perform May 20th at Francis Field, downtown St. Augustine.

Calling all 90s kids and fans! Dust off your slap bracelets and fanny packs because "North Florida's raddest festival" is right around the corner. Like, totally get your tickets at asifthe90sfest.com

1pm-1:35pm ~ Says Who, a female five-piece out of Jacksonville bringing the pop sounds of summer.

1:50pm-2:40pm ~ Longview: A Tribute to Green Day, a tribute band playing American rock anthems like “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “Basket Case,” and “21 Guns.”

3pm-4pm ~ Subliminal Doubt: A Tribute to No Doubt, a tribute band playing iconic pop tunes such as “Don’t Speak,” “Just a Girl,” and “It’s My Life.”

4:20pm-5pm ~ Heart-Shaped Box: A Tribute to Nirvana, a tribute band playing all of the nostalgic songs of a Kurt Cobain-led, Seattle grunge outfit, including “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “Come as You Are,” and “All Apologies.”

6pm-6:35pm ~ Ramona + The Riot, an Internationally-Award Winning soul powerhouse band that’s based in St. Augustine and fuses hip hop, R&B, and fluid improv Jazz.

6:50pm-7:40pm ~ Spin Doctors, an American alternative rock band best known for their early 1990s hits "Two Princes" and "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong.”