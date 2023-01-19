25 years of Riverdance (FCL Jan. 19, 2023)

For over 25 years, nothing has carried the energy, the sensuality and the spectacle of Riverdance. A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance–beloved by fans of all ages. Get your tickets at fscjartistseries.org.