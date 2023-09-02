If you're at a loss for what to get the special individuals in your life for Valentine's Day, author and lifestyle expert, Meaghan Murphy is here to help. From classic gifts to ideas that go beyond flowers and chocolate, Meaghan shares her top 2023 Valentine’s Day picks. Visit d6news.com/valentines for more information.
2023 Valentine's Day gift ideas (FCL Feb. 9, 2023)
Author and lifestyle contributor, Meaghan Murphy gets to the heart of Valentine’s Day with top gifts and ideas for all your loved ones.