13th Floor Haunted House returns to Jacksonville

13th Floor Haunted House opens to the public on Friday, September 17 and runs select nights through Halloween.

This year’s includes mazes and attractions: Chop House, All Hallows Eve and Legends of the Deep.

Guests will also find interactive and immersive five minute mini escape games and axe throwing.

There will also be food trucks on site including the Bearded Chef and SoulFood Smagicians.

General Admission tickets are on sale now, beginning at $19.99.

For more information visit 13thfloorjacksonville.com

*Event may be too intense for children under 12.