121 Financial Credit Union is hosting a back-to-school supply drive for Sulzbacher Center (FCL July 27, 2021)

Learn what is needed and how you can help!

The Sulzbacher Center has been providing housing and healthcare to homeless men, women and children for 25 years. To help its cause, and especially the school-aged children in need in Jacksonville, 121 Financial Credit Union is hosting a school supply drive. Families who are struggling may not be able to afford basic supplies. Visit go.121fcu.org/supply-drive-2021 for more information. 