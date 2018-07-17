One ESPY award needed no other nominees this year.

ESPN's Best Coach Award in 2018 will go to the three coaches who died in February as they tried to save students in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman-Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

WATCH the 2018 ESPY awards 8 p.m. Wednesday on WJXX 25.

The three coaches -- Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon -- will be posthumously honored July 18 at the ESPYs, the network announced on Wednesday.

All three died while shielding students from gunfire. Feis was an assistant football coach, Beigel coached cross country and Hixon coached wrestling and served as athletic director at the high school.

ESPN vice president Alison Overholt said in a release that the award breaks with tradition this year, since the coaching honor has "previously gone to coaches who have shown extraordinary leadership of their teams — not for heroism off the field."

The three coaches who sacrificed their lives to save students in the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland will be posthumously honored at the 2018 ESPYS with the Best Coach Award. pic.twitter.com/UNHkZlKh89 — ESPN (@espn) June 13, 2018

