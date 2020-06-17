'Days of Our Lives' returns to its 1 p.m. time slot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Daytime television viewers, take note: "Days of Our Lives" is returning to its 1 p.m. time slot on WTLV NBC12.
First Coast News had moved the show back to 2 p.m. in April when coronavirus-related news conferences were occuring nearly daily between 1 and 2 in the afternoon in order to limit disruptions while ensuring you still had access to the most important updates from local, state and national leaders.
Now, the change has been reversed.
First Coast News reached out to NBC for permission to make the move while the state's safer-at-home orders were in place. Now "Days of Our Lives" is back to its normal time slot.
