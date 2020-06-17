'Days of Our Lives' returns to its 1 p.m. time slot

WTLV NBC12 moved the time of "Days of Our Lives" to 2 p.m. in April when daily news conferences were interrupting the program. Now it is back to its 1 p.m. slot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Daytime television viewers, take note: "Days of Our Lives" is returning to its 1 p.m. time slot on WTLV NBC12.

First Coast News had moved the show back to 2 p.m. in April when coronavirus-related news conferences were occuring nearly daily between 1 and 2 in the afternoon in order to limit disruptions while ensuring you still had access to the most important updates from local, state and national leaders.

Now, the change has been reversed.