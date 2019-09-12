Get ready to jam! The Tedeschi Trucks Band is returning to the First Coast next year with their Wheels of Soul tour.

Fans can expect 2020’s installment of Wheels of Soul to deliver onstage sit-ins, unpredictable setlists and a large catalog of songs covering a wide range of musical tastes.

Led by the husband and wife team of guitarist Derek Trucks and vocalist/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, the 12-member strong Tedeschi Trucks Band is acclaimed by critics and fans alike.

The tour kicks off in Jacksonville on June 26, 2020 at Daily’s Place.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at www.dailysplace.com beginning Friday, Dec.13 at 10 a.m.

Jaguars Season Ticket and Daily’s Rewards Members will have access to presale tickets on Thursday, December 12 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.