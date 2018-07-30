Those who are terrified of clowns might find Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights especially scary this year. The theme park just announced that this year's theme is "Carnival Graveyard: Rust in Pieces."

The creepy carnival theme starts Sept. 14 and lasts until Nov. 3.

On Facebook, Universal Studios described it to be: "A salvage yard of dilapidated rides, games and carnival parts tainted with rust and blood."

Earlier, Universal Studios announced that fans will have a chance to visit the Upside Down because Netflix's "Stranger Things" is a new attraction that's joining this year's line-up.

