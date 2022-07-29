Badfish, Yacht Rock Revue, Schwayze and more to play Taco & Tequila Festival in Jacksonville

The festival will take place on Sept. 24 and 25 and will feature dishes from over 20 restaurants and food trucks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival has released a list of musical acts that will be playing during the two-day festival in Riverside Park in September.

Organizers announced that Badfish: Tribute to Sublime and Yacht Rock Revue will headline on separate days.

Additionally, over 25 bands will perform over the course of the two days. Including Roosevelt, Schwayze, LPT, Artikal Sound System, Howi Spangler of Ballyhoo!, Fayuca, Max Danger, Chillula, Soulo Lyon, Cloud 9 Vibes, Xperimento, Outeredge, Drifting Roots, The Hulagans, Kalani Rose Band, Colin Paterson, Phrantiq, Yin & Yang, Ben Lewis, Gracie Seymour, Billy Pary and additional special guests.

The event will feature dishes from over 20 restaurants and food trucks. If you get thirsty, there will also be tequila stations and craft margaritas to wash it all down.

The festival is a fundraiser for several local Jacksonville nonprofits benefiting the arts, community enrichment and education here on the First Coast.