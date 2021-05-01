Sun-Ray Cinema to open permanent drive-in movie site in Riverside 🍿

The facility will have a concession trailer on-site, offering popcorn and hotdogs with more menu items expected to come in the future.

What started as a temporary solution to the COVID-19 pandemic has grown into an experience that the Sun-Ray Cinema hopes to keep around permanently.

The cinema announced Monday that it's under contract to buy the property at 869 Willow Branch Avenue for its drive-in movie showings.

"That address will be familiar to folks who’ve been following this crazy journey as the only drive-in site to feature drink service and has a spot in our hearts as one of the coziest, real Florida feeling little lots we looked at...," the cinema posted on Facebook. "Sun-Ray is under contract to buy this property as part of three and a half contiguous acres to grow into..."

Sun-Ray says that the move will allow them to have a permanent screen and projector set up which will save them money in the long-run. Because of this, the cinema is offering a weekend deal to movie-goers.

"...we’re gonna pass the savings along to you, beginning this weekend screenings are $20 (plus tax) a carload," said the cinema.

Schedule of showings:

Jan. 8 - WW84 at 6 p.m., The Goonies at 9 p.m.

Jan. 9 - WW84 5:30 p.m., Spirited Away at 8:30 p.m. (Dubbed)