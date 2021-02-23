Sugar Ray, New Found Glory among headliners for free Jacksonville concert series

Jax River Jams will begin on Thursday, April 8 and continue each Thursday of the month.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get ready to jam!

A four-week free concert series is coming to Downtown Jacksonville this spring. From country, rock to hip-hop, individuals will be able to see national headliners perform at the Riverfront Plaza.

The lineup was announced Tuesday by Downtown Vision, Inc., much to the delight of fans.

April 8 - Chase Rice with Local Opener The Firewater Tent Revival

April 15 - New Found Glory with Local Opener Universal Green

April 22 - Quad City DJ’s with Local Opener LPT

April 29 - Sugar Ray with Local Opener Honey Hounds

Downtown Vision, Inc. announced the concert series, "Jax River Jams" during a press conference earlier this month.

Jax River Jams will begin on Thursday, April 8 and continue each Thursday of the month, ending on April 29.

In addition to national headliners, the concert series will feature local and regional openers along with local food and business vendors.

Jax River Jams will be held in partnership with VyStar Credit Union and the Florida Theatre.

Officials say they hope this initiative will encourage people to visit Downtown Jacksonville while enjoying a safe and entertaining environment.

Although the event is held outside, face masks are still required amongst other COVID-19 precautions and social distancing guidelines.