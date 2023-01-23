Stevie Nicks is bringing her tour to Florida

The 2023 tour will start March 15 in Seattle and make its way to Kentucky, according to the Stevie Nicks' official website.

A legendary rock icon is returning to Florida. Stevie Nicks will perform in Orlando as part of her 2023 tour.

The website also said she will perform May 25 at Amway Center in Orlando. The concert will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available Jan. 27 starting at 10 a.m., according to a news release from Live Nation Entertainment. Tickets will be available on Live Nation's website and through the performer's website via Ticketmaster.