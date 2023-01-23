Stevie Nicks is bringing her tour to Florida

A legendary rock icon is returning to Florida. Stevie Nicks will perform in Orlando as part of her 2023 tour.
The 2023 tour will start March 15 in Seattle and make its way to Kentucky, according to the Stevie Nicks' official website.
The website also said she will perform May 25 at Amway Center in Orlando. The concert will start at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be available Jan. 27 starting at 10 a.m., according to a news release from Live Nation Entertainment. Tickets will be available on Live Nation's website and through the performer's website via Ticketmaster.
- Wed Mar 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat Mar 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Thu Mar 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Sun Mar 26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Thu Mar 30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Sun Apr 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Wed Apr 05 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC
- Fri May 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- Tue May 16 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
- Mon May 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Thu May 25 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- Tue Jun 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Fri Jun 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Tue Jun 27 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center