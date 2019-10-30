ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Nestled on Aviles St. is the Ximenez-Fatio House. The St. Augustine staple was built as a merchant’s home and place of business in 1798. The coquina stone Ximenez House later became a boarding house run by women named “Miss Fatio’s.” Today, it is a historic house museum that is revealing it's spooky past for the public during a series of twilight tours.

From stories about a soldier who died unexpectedly to a mother haunting the building looking for her daughter who died after her, a visit to this museum is a Halloween must for the spooky minded.

A baker's dozen of ghosts now haunt the halls. With candles lighting each room, you can really get the feel of the dead. The tours are not the same as the daytime history lesson. The Twilight Tours explore the house’s tragic past.



The Twilight Tours will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 29, Wednesday, Oct. 30, Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.



Tours are $10 per person and last for approximately 30 to 45 minutes. No reservations are necessary but you welcome to prepay by calling (904) 342-8887 or stopping by the museum.

