St. Augustine celebrates 28th annual Nights of Lights

“It’s a beautiful night. Beautiful people. Look at all the kids out doing exactly what they should do to get ready for Christmas and Thanksgiving."

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is celebrating its 28th annual Nights of Lights with millions of lights glistening at every corner downtown.

“This is like beautiful. Listen to that it's just beautiful. Look at People. Look at all those smiles. People are carefree the energy is good and it’s an amazing time," said Ayeshia Harris.

Melissa Wissel, the City of St. Augustine’s communications manager says because of COVID last year they lit the lights but there was no ceremony, but this year for Nights of Lights they were able to bring on the full experience.

“We’re just thrilled to have the ability now to bring it back. COVID numbers are down people are coming in. Our numbers are exceeding what we saw in 2019 in terms or our tourism, our visitorship, parking is full," said Wissel.

