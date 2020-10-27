St. Augustine Amphitheatre returning to live music with Mofro shows

JJ Grey & Mofro, a Jacksonville-based swamp-blues band, has booked a pair of shows at the amphitheater for Jan. 15 and 16.

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, which canceled nearly all of its 2020 season due to COVID-19 restrictions, is taking a step toward the return of live music with a pair of shows by a Jacksonville-based band in January.

JJ Grey & Mofro, a Jacksonville-based swamp-blues band, has booked a pair of shows at the amphitheater for Jan. 15 and 16. Tickets for both shows, which are priced at $70-$97, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Seating will be limited in the amphitheater to allow for social distancing. Fans will be required to wear face coverings and temperatures will be taken at the gate.

“We are both excited and prepared to bring live music back to our community,” said Gabe Pellicer, general manager of the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. “We made it a priority from day one of the pandemic to reopen responsibly, and to reopen quickly, to support the well-being of our community. This has been a tough year for people, and we recognize that our business directly impacts the businesses around us. We want to do our part to help get our community back up and thriving again. By implementing these enhanced safety and health protocols into our operations, we’ll be able to do that, while also providing exceptional concert experiences.”

Grey lives on a pecan farm in the Jacksonville area and, in non-pandemic years, tours the world with his band, Mofro. The band has released eight studio albums and last headlined a show at the amphitheater in February 2018.

Several other new shows were announced this week:

• Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Florida Theatre. $49.50-$59.50.

• Sister Hazel, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Florida Theatre. $49.50-$59.50.