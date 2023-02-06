Jacksonville rapper says Duval jail guard beat him up, suffering head, neck injuries

The "Who I Smoke" rapper who's serving six months in jail posted on Instagram that he was beaten by a guard in an "unprovoked" attack.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video is from the June 5, 2023 sentencing in which Noah Williams was sentenced to 6 months in Duval County jail.

A Jacksonville rapper said he was beaten up by a guard in Duval County jail. Noah Williams, 24, who performs under the name Spinabenz was sentenced earlier this month to six months in jail after being found guilty of removing his ankle monitor.

Just over two weeks into his sentence, Williams posted the following message on his Instagram:

"I was beaten in Duval County PTDF yesterday unwarranted & unprovoked by JSO Sargent Riviera. Force was so excessive I had to be taken to the hospital. X-rays and MRI revealed I have both neck and back injuries. I am in a neck brace as a result of my injuries. They placed me in administrative confinement and turned off my access to tablets so no one can see me!!!"

First Coast News, On Your Side reached out to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Wednesday inquiring about the rapper's claims and his condition.

JSO declined to answer questions about the alleged attack saying it's an "active administrative investigation - as such, we would not be able to comment further in reference to the incident," a Thursday JSO email states.

David Bigney, Williams' attorney, said he's aware of his client's claim.

"I know what I've been told," he said adding that he's spoken to Williams' family. "He has some neck and back injuries ... he was accosted by one of the guards ... the guard was asked to leave (work) early," Bigney said cautioning that the information he's received is "second-hand information."

Bigney said he's working to find out what occurred in the jail Tuesday at around 3 p.m.

"What I've done is requested public records and surveillance videos. I'm looking to get to the bottom of this," he said. "Are there other complaints against this officer? Has he done this before? Is he (Williams) safe at this facility?"