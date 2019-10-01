Sorry ladies! Tim Tebow, former Gator and longtime Jacksonville heartthrob, is officially off the market.

Tebow posted on Instagram on Thursday to make the announcement:

"Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

The Heisman Trophy winner, former NFL quarterback and minor league outfielder for the New York Mets opened up on the TODAY show about how he met his girlfriend, 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

He tells the TODAY show that Nel-Peters, 23, is a South African native who met Tebow, 31, through Night to Shine, which is part of his non-profit Tim Tebow Foundation.

"She is a very sweet, young girl,'' he said.

Tebow started his football career here in Jacksonville as Trinity Christian Academy but later transferred to Nease High School to play quarterback.

He then went on to play football for the University of Florida.

We are very happy for Tim Tebow and his new fiance! Congrats!

.