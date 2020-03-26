LONDON, UK — Want the feeling of a festive theater outing from the comfort of your living room while you self-quarantine?

Good news: You can stream the works of William Shakespeare online from Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London.

The 1,400-seat thrust-stage playhouse closed its doors last week under guidance from the United Kingdom's government in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. But like many businesses, educational opportunities and artistic exhibitions, the theater built just 750 feet from the original Globe is turning to the world wide web to stay in business, giving new meaning to the Bard's quote: "All the world's a stage."

You can stream 130 of Shakespeare's works on the theater's Globe Player, for rental costs starting at £4.99. That's about $5.89 USD.

The modern reincarnation of the playhouse for which Shakespeare wrote his works is also offering other ways to stay entertained. You can read stories, articles and features about the theater's productions as well as Shakespeare's plays and pop culture references on the Shakespeare's Globe blog.

The theater also produces a podcast for your listening pleasure. "Such Stuff" is available on your favorite podcast platform and at shakespearesglobe.com/such-stuff.

Teachers can also use the theater's online resources to help their classes learn about the Elizabethan Age. Free learning materials are available here.

You can also take a 360-degree virtual tour of Shakespeare's Globe's outdoor performance space, the wooden O. That is available here.

The theater left its patrons with a modified Shakespeare quote to remind everyone that the coronavirus-related closures won't last forever. "WHEN we meet again, why, we shall smile," the theater tweeted.

