Get ready to party! Reggae-rock favorites Slightly Stoopid are returning to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in July with their Summer Traditions 2020 Tour.

The tour will also feature Pepper, Common Kings and Don Carlos. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Slightly Stoopid has been touring for over a decade and is known for its eclectic sound. The band is based in the Ocean Beach neighborhood of San Diego and describe their music as "a fusion of folk, rock, reggae and blues with hip-hop, funk, metal and punk."

Pepper is a three-piece rock band originally from Hawaii, now based in San Diego as well. They played at The Amphitheater in July of last year.

SHOW: Slightly Stoopid Summer Traditions 2020 Tour with Pepper, Common Kings and Don Carlos

VENUE: St. Augustine Amphitheatre

DATE: Friday, July 31

TIME: Doors 4 p.m. / Show 5 p.m.

TICKET PRICES: $48.50 – General Admission Standing Pit $48.50 – Level 100, 200 and 300 $38.50 – Obstructed