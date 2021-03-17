Sir-Mix-A Lot cancels performance at Clay County Fair | Tone Loc, Tag Team added as replacements

Vanilla Ice, who was scheduled along with Sir-Mix-A Lot, is still slated to perform.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — If you were hoping to see Sir-Mix-A Lot at the Clay County Fair, you might be disappointed.

The famous old school rapper, best known for his hit "Baby Got Back," was originally scheduled to perform at the fair on April 5 with Vanilla Ice to celebrate 90s Hip-Hop. However, Sir-Mix-A Lot canceled his participation in the event, according to the Clay County Fair.

The fair did not give a reason for the cancellation.

The Clay County Fair instead booked Tag Team, best known for their hit "Whoomp! (There It Is)," and Tone Loc, whose hits include "Funky Cold Medina" and "Wild Thing."

Vanilla Ice is still slated to perform as well.

Last year, Sir-Mix-A Lot and Vanilla Ice were scheduled to perform at the Clay County Fair. However, the 2020 fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.