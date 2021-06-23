x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Entertainment

Sing Out Loud Festival returns to St. Augustine with over 100 performances expected

Headliners this year include TLC and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Mayday Parade, Yola, Parquet Courts, DEHD and Dan Tyminski.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The sounds of live music will fill the air in St. Augustine come September with the return of the 5th Annual Sing Out Loud Festival.

After going virtual in 2020, this year's festival will feature over 100 live performances at multiple venues each weekend from Sep.10 to Sept. 26.

Event organizers say this makes September the (unofficial) Month of Music in St. Johns County. 

Headliners this year include TLC and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Mayday Parade, Yola, Parquet Courts, DEHD and Dan Tyminski. Festival organizers say additional national, regional, and local performers will be announced the week of July 5. 

The festival feature free and ticketed events, plus artist workshops. Additionally, new this year is the addition of The St. Augustine Record Fair, presented by ToneVendor Records. 

Intuition Brewery is also expected to release a limited-edition IPA for the festival, as they did in 2019

Tickets for headlining acts go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com. 

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to local charities. 

Lineup:

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 

  • Mayday Parade with special guests Inspection 12 and Flag On Fire at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre 
  • Dan Tyminski Colonial at Oak Music Park 

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 

  • Yola The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

 SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

  • Parquet Courts with special guests DEHD and flipturn The St. Augustine Amphitheatre 

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

  • TLC’s Celebration of CRAZY SEXY COOL and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with special guest The St. Augustine Amphitheatre 

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

  • Bears and Lions at The St. Augustine Record Fair located at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

You can check out the lineup additions as they are announced by checking out the festival's website by clicking here. 

   

Related Articles