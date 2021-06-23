Sing Out Loud Festival returns to St. Augustine with over 100 performances expected

Headliners this year include TLC and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Mayday Parade, Yola, Parquet Courts, DEHD and Dan Tyminski.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The sounds of live music will fill the air in St. Augustine come September with the return of the 5th Annual Sing Out Loud Festival.

After going virtual in 2020, this year's festival will feature over 100 live performances at multiple venues each weekend from Sep.10 to Sept. 26.

Event organizers say this makes September the (unofficial) Month of Music in St. Johns County.

Headliners this year include TLC and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Mayday Parade, Yola, Parquet Courts, DEHD and Dan Tyminski. Festival organizers say additional national, regional, and local performers will be announced the week of July 5.

The festival feature free and ticketed events, plus artist workshops. Additionally, new this year is the addition of The St. Augustine Record Fair, presented by ToneVendor Records.

Intuition Brewery is also expected to release a limited-edition IPA for the festival, as they did in 2019

Tickets for headlining acts go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to local charities.

Lineup:

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Mayday Parade with special guests Inspection 12 and Flag On Fire at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Dan Tyminski Colonial at Oak Music Park

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Yola The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Parquet Courts with special guests DEHD and flipturn The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

TLC’s Celebration of CRAZY SEXY COOL and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with special guest The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Bears and Lions at The St. Augustine Record Fair located at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre