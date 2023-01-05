Sing Out Loud Festival opens applications for local artist showcases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sing Out Loud Festival has opened applications for its Local Artist Showcases.
Since 2016, the showcases have placed hundreds of local singers, songwriters and musicians in the spotlight, sharing the festival lineup alongside national headlining acts.
Applications to play the Local Artist Showcases will be accepted through Friday, online at www.singoutloudfestival.com/artist-submissions.
The free and open showcases are a fixture of Sing Out Loud Festival.
Over 100 artists ranging in genres from indie rock to bluegrass, hip hop to country, comedy to spoken word are featured at a dozen venues throughout the festival.
The showcases are free and open to the public providing music enthusiasts the opportunity to explore the area’s vibrant music scene.
This year’s Sing Out Loud Festival is lining up to be the biggest one yet. In addition to free Local Artist Showcases, the festival is packed with national headlining acts including The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers and more during the first-ever Francis Field Showcase on Sept. 22 and 23.