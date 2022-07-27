Shawn Mendes won't make it to Jacksonville for Wonder tour

Mendes has canceled the remainder of his United States and Europe tour.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you had tickets to Shawn Mendes' concert VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, we've got bad news: The tour is off.

Mendes is taking a break to work on his mental health, he said in social media posts.

He won't be making it to Jacksonville, but if you have tickets, don't worry. Tickets will be refunded to the card they were purchased on.

He canceled several tour dates earlier in July, but announced Wednesday he will cancel the remainder of the tour, which was set to travel the U.S. and Europe.

After a break due to COVID-19, Mendes wrote on Twitter that he was not "prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take."

"After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," he said.

Mendes says that the break doesn't mean he won't be making new music.

"I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey," he wrote.