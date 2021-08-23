PHOTOS: SeaWorld Orlando says new rollercoaster will open in 2022

The coaster have the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida — a 93-foot-tall spike with 100-degree angle, all while backwards.

ORLANDO, Florida — SeaWorld Orlando announced that its newest coaster, Ice Breaker, will be opening February of 2022.

The coaster have the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida — a 93-foot-tall spike with 100-degree angle, all while backwards.

The park says Ice Breaker will also feature four launches, both backwards and forwards.

“We recognize there was a lot of anticipation and excitement for this new ride, and then due to the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, the opening was delayed.” said park President Kyle Miller.

“We apologize for this delay and thank our fans for their patience. We know that they are going to love this one-of-a-kind thrill ride which complements our existing exhilarating ride portfolio perfectly.."

Ice Breaker will join SeaWorld’s growing ride portfolio alongside Manta, Kraken, and Mako.

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, visit SeaWorldOrlando.com.

All ticket purchases help to fund wildlife rescue and rehabilitation efforts, habitat protections, and ocean health initiatives.