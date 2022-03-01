'Ice Breaker' set to open in February at SeaWorld Orlando

How does a "beyond vertical" drop sound?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida's hottest new thrill finally has a launch date.

SeaWorld Orlando announced its new "Ice Breaker" roller coaster is set to open on Feb. 18, according to a news release. It features four backward and forward airtime-filled launches, with a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in the state.

That's 93-feet tall at a 100-degree angle.

The Arctic-themed coaster is set to open in the parks' Wild Arctic area.

"We recognize there was a lot of anticipation and excitement for this new ride, and then due to the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, the opening was delayed," said park President Kyle Miller in an earlier statement.

"We apologize for this delay and thank our fans for their patience. We know that they are going to love this one-of-a-kind thrill ride which complements our existing exhilarating ride portfolio perfectly."