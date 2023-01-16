SeaWorld offering free admission for Florida preschoolers in 2023

SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando are offering free admission in 2023 however, registration is required by Feb. 2.

FLORIDA, USA — Looking for something to do with the kids this summer?

Both SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando are offering free admission for some of the parks’ youngest guests with the 2023 Preschool Card.

It’s now available for registration exclusively for Florida residents.

SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando will offer kids ages 5 and younger a FREE Preschool Card valid for visits through December 31, 2023, for unlimited admission to both parks.

SeaWorld Parks & Resorts says this will allow children to experience unlimited access to up-close animal encounters, family-friendly entertainment and awe-inspiring animal presentations.

Advance registration must be completed online and is only valid for children ages 5 or younger at the time of redemption at the park. Please note registration is required by Feb. 2 and ticket redemption is by Feb. 28.