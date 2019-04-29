Hot summer days on the beach call for flavored ice and creamy custard. That's what makes Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard a staple here on the First Coast.

This Friday you can score some free Rita's in honor of National Italian Ice Day. All you have to do is download their Rita's Ice mobile app. Yep, it's that easy!

Users that download the app between April 22 and May 3 will receive a free regular-sized Italian Ice offer redeemable in-store only on May 3 (through the app)!

Speaking of Italian Ice, Rita's needs your help. They're looking for inspiration and suggestions for Italian Ice flavors. Think you’ve got the best flavor idea? You could win free ice for a whole year if your flavor is chosen.

Submit your ideas here