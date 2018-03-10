The New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, is opening up a brand-new adventure park in Arlington.
The park, Surge Adventure Park, will be located at the Regency Court Shopping Center at 9292 Arlington Expressway.
It's described to be a family-friendly indoor adventure park with trampolines, a flying trapeze, foam pit, dodgeball, battle beam, rock climbing wall, and baseball dunking lanes.
This park will mark the sixth surge park.
A manager told First Coast News that the adventure park should be opening sometime next week.
