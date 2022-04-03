Run Rich, Run! First Coast News anchor runs 40-yard dash for a good cause

It's a riff on NFL Network host Rich Eisen’s segment where he runs the 40-yard dash in a full suit at the NFL Combine each year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Run Rich, run!

On Friday, First Coast News anchor Rich Donnelly will run the 40-yard dash in a full suit and dress shoes.

It's a riff on NFL Network host Rich Eisen’s segment where he runs the 40-yard dash in a full suit at the NFL Combine each year.

But why? Part of the campaign is to encourage viewers to also run the 40-yard dash in their workplace to draw attention to a cause.

Specifically, St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Donnelly will be running the event in the First Coast News newsroom. He is encouraging viewers to donate to St. Jude's by clicking here.

Since 2013, only NFL 11 players have run a 40-yard-dash under 4.30 seconds. That would be a legendary time.

By comparison, in 2011, NFL offensive guard Isaiah Thompson ran a 6.0 second 40-yard dash.

It's one of the worst times in NFL history, according to sportscasting.com.

What time do you think Donnelly will get?