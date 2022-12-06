Trailer released for Roald Dahl’s 'Matilda the Musical' coming to Netflix

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated story)
Fans of Roald Dahl's Matilda will be able to enjoy a new award-winning musical based on the story of the girl with a gift on Netflix in time for the holidays.
The streaming platform teased the musical in a tweet posted Wednesday morning.
"Meet the exception to the rules. Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, and newcomer Alicia Weir star in a brand-new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical premieres this December."
The 1996 film adaptation of the book tells the story of Matilda Wormwood, a young girl with unpleasant parents and an evil school principal, Mrs. Trunchbull
Once Matilda realizes she possesses a special gift, she teams up with a kind-hearted teacher and her fellow students to bring down the people who have mistreated her.
Emma Thompson is known most recently for her role in Cruella as Baroness von Hellman.