Trailer released for Roald Dahl’s 'Matilda the Musical' coming to Netflix

The streaming platform teased the musical in a tweet posted Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated story)

Fans of Roald Dahl's Matilda will be able to enjoy a new award-winning musical based on the story of the girl with a gift on Netflix in time for the holidays.

The streaming platform teased the musical in a tweet posted Wednesday morning.

"Meet the exception to the rules. Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, and newcomer Alicia Weir star in a brand-new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical premieres this December."

Meet the exception to the rules.



Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, and newcomer Alicia Weir star in a brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical.



Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical premieres this December. pic.twitter.com/TcmWauu7Md — Netflix (@netflix) June 15, 2022

The 1996 film adaptation of the book tells the story of Matilda Wormwood, a young girl with unpleasant parents and an evil school principal, Mrs. Trunchbull

Once Matilda realizes she possesses a special gift, she teams up with a kind-hearted teacher and her fellow students to bring down the people who have mistreated her.