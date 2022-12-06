x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Trailer released for Roald Dahl’s 'Matilda the Musical' coming to Netflix

The streaming platform teased the musical in a tweet posted Wednesday morning.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated story)

Fans of Roald Dahl's Matilda will be able to enjoy a new award-winning musical based on the story of the girl with a gift on Netflix in time for the holidays.

The streaming platform teased the musical in a tweet posted Wednesday morning.

"Meet the exception to the rules.  Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, and newcomer Alicia Weir star in a brand-new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical.  Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical premieres this December."

RELATED: ‘Hocus Pocus’ to air 29 times on Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween

The 1996 film adaptation of the book tells the story of Matilda Wormwood, a young girl with unpleasant parents and an evil school principal, Mrs. Trunchbull  

Once Matilda realizes she possesses a special gift, she teams up with a kind-hearted teacher and her fellow students to bring down the people who have mistreated her.

Emma Thompson is known most recently for her role in Cruella as Baroness von Hellman.

RELATED: Tony Awards 2022: Full list of nominees and winners

RELATED: Young 'Top Gun' fan grows up to become Jacksonville pilot, airport director