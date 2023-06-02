Reports: Rappers Lil Baby, Nardo Wick shooting music video in Jacksonville

Lil Baby, also known as Dominique Armani Jones, is originally from Atlanta. He's best known for tracks 'Drip Too Hard' and 'Yes Indeed' featuring Drake.

Rapper Lil Baby and Nardo Wick are shooting a music video in Jacksonville Monday, according to multiple posts on social media.

Last year, he had 25 songs on the October Billboard Hot 100, including all 23 tracks from his new album It’s Only Me. He's the third artist to have ever accomplished such a feat.

The rapper is reportedly working on an unreleased collab called “Hot Boy” with Nardo Wick, also known as Horace Bernard Walls III, which is the reason for him being in Jacksonville.

Wick, who is from Jacksonville, is most known for his track 'Who Want Smoke??'

In fact, the “Who Want Smoke??” remix with 21 Savage, Lil Durk and G Herbo broke the charts, peaking at 17 on the Billboard Hot 100

At this time, it's unclear where Lil Baby and Wick were filming, but social media posts indicate it was in the Arlington area.

Nardo Wick and Lil Baby shooting the video to their unreleased collab “Hot Boy” in Jacksonville. 🎥: @ChampThaGreat pic.twitter.com/es6PsEzCcs — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) February 28, 2023