'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett was treated and released Tuesday from a Chicago hospital after he was beaten by two men in what police are investigating as a possible hate crime, according to celebrity gossip website TMZ.

According to the report, the two white men, who were wearing ski masks, approached the actor as he exited a Subway restaurant and someone yelled, "Aren't you that f***ot 'Empire' n*****?" During the attack, bleach was poured on Smollett and a rope was put around his neck. According to TMZ, the attackers yelled, "This is MAGA country."

Smollett, 36, took himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known, according to NBC News. The TMZ report states he suffered a broken rib.

"Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime," Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. "Detectives are currently working to gather video, identify potential witnesses and establish an investigative timeline. The victim is fully cooperating."